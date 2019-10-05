Listen Live Sports

Tunisian presidential candidate halts campaigning

October 5, 2019 8:59 am
 
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A leading Tunisian presidential candidate has announced he will stop campaigning ahead of the final round of elections October 13 because it would create an unfair advantage against his opponent, media magnate Nabil Karoui, who has been imprisoned by authorities since August.

Tunisian state news agency TAP said Saturday that Kais Saied cited “ethical reasons” for stopping any active campaigning.

Saied said he wanted “to remove the ambiguity related to the lack of equal opportunities between the two candidates.”

Karoui has been imprisoned since August 23 on allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

His supporters claim he was jailed on the eve of the elections for political reasons as he was leading the polls.

