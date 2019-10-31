Listen Live Sports

Twitter pulls back on political ads, but pitfalls await

October 31, 2019 2:30 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it will ban political ads on its site — a move that could create unintended consequences for users and nonprofit groups.

The company says its policy change is a way to cut down on the flow of election-related misinformation.

But experts say up-and-coming political candidates may have a tougher time gaining traction without advertising. And some public interest nonprofits are concerned it will be harder to get their message out.

Facebook says it will not change its advertising policy, which allows politicians to post ads even if they contain lies.

Political advertising makes up a small sliver of Twitter’s overall revenue.

