UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will hold closed consultations Tuesday on North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, diplomats said Thursday.

Britain, France and Germany called for a council meeting following the recent series of missile launches, which are a violation of U.N. sanctions.

The council session will take place following Saturday’s meeting of U.S. and North Korean officials in Stockholm. It will be the first U.S.-North Korean meeting since talks broke down in February at a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

Some council members wanted the Security Council meeting to take place Friday _ ahead of the U.S. talks, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private. South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila, the current council president, and others told reporters there were scheduling issues.

In its latest test, North Korea said Thursday that it carried out its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in three years. The firing on Wednesday was an apparent effort to increase pressure on the United States ahead of the weekend resumption of their nuclear diplomacy.

