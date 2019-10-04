Listen Live Sports

Ukraine: 5 dead in crash of chartered plane low on fuel

October 4, 2019 5:06 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a chartered plane has crashed near the western city of Lviv, killing five people and injuring three, after apparently running out of fuel.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy announced the death toll on his Facebook page, and said an investigation is underway.

He said the An-12 plane was carrying seven crew members and one passenger Friday morning when it sought to make an emergency landing for lack of fuel.

The regional emergency service said in a statement that emergency workers rescued three people from the wreckage who were hospitalized with injuries.

The Infrastructure Ministry said the plane was traveling from Vigo in Spain to Istanbul and planned a refuelling stop in Lviv. Ukrainian news reports said it crashed 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from the runway.

