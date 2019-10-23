Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN expert: Iran executes children in violation of rights law

October 23, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. independent human rights expert says Iran executed seven child offenders last year and two so far this year even though human rights law prohibits the death penalty for anyone under age 18.

Javaid Rehman told the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee Wednesday that he has “credible information” there are at least 90 child offenders now on death row in Iran.

Rehman also expresses deep concern at the overall use of the death penalty in the Islamic Republic. He says Iran’s execution rate “remains one of the highest in the world” even though the number dropped from 507 in 2017 to 253 last year. Rehman says that so far in 2019, “conservative estimates indicate that at least 173 executions have been carried out.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon