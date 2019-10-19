Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Unlikely alliance fighting pipeline in Texas Hill Country

October 19, 2019 10:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (AP) — An unlikely alliance has formed in oil friendly Texas against one of the longest proposed new natural gas pipelines in the U.S.

Texas rural landowners, environmental groups, and conservative-leaning municipalities are banding together to oppose pipeline giant Kinder Morgan’s 430-mile (690-kilometer), $2 billion natural gas expressway from the booming Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast. They say the proposed route will pose significant environmental and safety risks in the state’s Hill Country.

Kinder Morgan has long maintained that the pipeline will be safe. Spokesman Alan Fore says the company has already made 150 routing adjustments and isn’t considering changing the pipeline’s set path.

The company is exercising eminent domain as a nasty legal battle threatens to jeopardize future pipelines in central Texas.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska