Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street after the government reported steady, albeit slowing, job growth last month.

Technology stocks led the way higher. Bank and health care stocks also did well.

Apple rose 2.3% after a Japanese newspaper reported that the company has asked suppliers to increase production of the latest iPhone.

The mixed report on hiring was enough to calm some nerves on Wall Street following sharp drops earlier in the week caused by subpar reports on manufacturing and the service sector.

^MICROSOFT-HACKING

Iranian hackers said to target presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent expatriate Iranians.

The company declined to identify the campaign, citing privacy concerns.

Corporate vice president for security Tom Burt says in a blog post Friday that owners of four accounts that were successfully breached have been notified. He says those accounts that were compromised were not related to U.S. campaigns or officials.

He says the attacks by a group Microsoft calls Phosphorous occurred during a 30-day period in August and September.

^ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US jobless rate falls to 50-year low of 3.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell in September to a new five-decade low of 3.5%, while employers added a modest 136,000 jobs.

The Labor Department says that despite the ultra-low unemployment rate, which was down from 3.7% in August, average hourly wages slipped by a penny. Hourly pay rose just 2.9% from a year earlier, lower than 3.4% at the beginning of the year.

Hiring has slowed this year as the U.S.-China trade war has intensified, global growth has slowed, and businesses have cut back on their investment spending. Still, hiring has averaged 157,000 in the past three months, enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.

The unemployment rate for Latinos fell to 3.9%, the lowest on records dating from 1973.

^TRADE GAP

US trade deficit widened in August to $54.9 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in August for the first time in three months as exports increased but imports increased more. The politically sensitive gap with China in the trade of goods narrowed.

The Commerce Department says the gap between what the United buys and what it sells abroad rose 1.6% to $54.9 billion from $54 billion in July. The deficit had fallen in June and July. But it is still up for the year despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to push it down by imposing taxes on imports and waging a trade war with China.

Exports blipped up 0.2% in August to $207.9 billion. Imports increased 0.5% to $262.8 billion.

From January through August, the deficit rose 7% to $428.7 billion from $400.4 billion a year earlier.

^EUROPE-US-TRADE

Germany says US has chosen ‘confrontation’ in trade spat

BERLIN (AP) — European officials said Friday they hope to engage the U.S. in talks on the new tariffs it has imposed on the EU, but are ready to respond with taxes on American goods if needed.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the U.S. government is “going down the path of confrontation,” after the Trump administration slapped hefty taxes on EU goods.

The U.S. imposed the tariffs after getting approval from the World Trade Organization over European subsidies for plane-maker Airbus. The EU is expecting a similar ruling over U.S. subsidies for Boeing that would allow it to set tariffs on American goods.

The U.S. tariffs do not go into effect before Oct. 18, leaving some space for negotiations.

^BREXIT

UK to get 2nd chance to explain its proposals

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says British Brexit negotiators will get a second chance next week to explain Boris Johnson’s proposals in more detail after the EU side was left with many questions following Friday’s session.

EU Brexit negotiators met for technical talks at EU headquarters and afterward an EU statement said that not all questions could be answered.

The statement said: “We will meet again on Monday to give the UK another opportunity to present its proposals in detail.”

The statement reinforced the dim view EU officials have taken of Johnson’s proposals and said that so far the 27 member states “agreed that the UK proposals do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement.”

^TRUMP-ETHANOL

Trump administration says plan would restore ethanol demand

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Trump administration says it plans to implement new rules that will increase demand for ethanol, reversing a decline caused by exemptions given to oil refineries.

The proposal announced Friday follows months of complaints by Midwest farmers, politicians and the ethanol industry that the federal government’s granting of waivers to refiners had violated federal law and forced some ethanol plants to close.

Roughly 40 percent of U.S. corn is used to produce ethanol, so declining demand for the fuel additive can depress prices for the grain.

Although the proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture wouldn’t address the current loss of ethanol demand, it would ensure that beginning in 2020, the government would comply with a 15-billion-gallon standard already required under federal law.

^AUTO WORKERS-FIAT CHRYSLER

As GM strike continues, talks advance at Fiat Chrysler, Ford

DETROIT (AP) — If General Motors and the United Auto Workers ever settle their contract dispute, there are signs that Fiat Chrysler and Ford could reach deals with the union quickly.

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada says in a letter to members Friday that some committees are close to finishing talks with Fiat Chrysler. But they’re waiting for the GM deal that likely will set the pattern for the other companies on big economic issues.

Earlier in the week the UAW’s top negotiator with Ford reported similar progress.

A strike by about 49,000 workers that has shut production at GM is in its 19th day. Both sides are trading offers at the bargaining table.

Estrada says the goal is to settle all noneconomic issues before the union focuses on bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.

