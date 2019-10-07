^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks waver after three-week slide

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are mixed as investors try to dig out from a three-week slide.

Technical stocks turned slightly higher while industrials remained lower in midday trading. Nvidia gained 2.6% and Ingersoll-Rand gave up 1.1%.

Communications stocks made the biggest gains, led by AT&T and Google. ConocoPhillips rose 3% and lifted energy stocks after raising its quarterly dividend.

General Motors fell 0.1% after talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike took a turn for the worse.

Utilities and consumer product makers made some of the biggest declines. The sectors are considered safe-play investments that investors favor when they want to reduce risk and stocks to sell off when they have more confidence.

^JAPAN TRADE

Trump to sign US-Japan trade deal that benefits farmers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign a limited trade agreement Monday with Japan. The deal would win back for American farmers benefits they lost when Trump pulled out of a broader Asia-Pacific pact his first week in office.

U.S. farmers have been operating at a disadvantage in Japan since Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which had been negotiated by the Obama administration. The other 11 Pacific Rim countries, including big farm producers such as New Zealand and Canada, went ahead without the United States and were enjoying preferential treatment in Japan.

While delivering benefits to American farmers, the new U.S.-Japan mini-deal does not resolve differences over trade in autos. Trump has said the two countries continue to work on a more comprehensive agreement.

^BREXIT

Johnson battles to surmount EU opposition to Brexit plan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making phone calls to other European Union leaders as he tries to overcome opposition to his Brexit deal.

The EU has responded coolly to a U.K. plan to maintain an open Irish border after Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc. Both sides have agreed there must be no checks or infrastructure along the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. Under the U.K. plan there would be customs checks, but Britain says they could be conducted away from the border.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the EU will decide by the end of the week whether an amicable divorce deal is possible.

Johnson is urging the bloc to compromise and says Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

^GENERAL MOTORS-STRIKE

GM-UAW talks hit snag

DETROIT (AP) _ Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors have hit a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.

A new letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to workers casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM’s factories.

Dittes’ letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

^CLIMATE PROTESTS

Climate protest reaches Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) _ Protesters have doused New York City’s famous charging bull statue with fake blood as part of a protest against climate change.

The group Extinction Rebellion staged the protest Monday at the bull statue near Wall Street, at the foot of Broadway. One protester waving a green flag climbed on top of the bull.

The group is holding disruptive peaceful civil disobedience protests in cities around the world to pressure governments to do more about climate change.

^MELANIA TRUMP

First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Melania Trump is calling on companies to stop marketing e-cigarettes to children, saying they’re addictive and dangerous.

The first lady – who has a 13-year-old son, Barron – says teenagers and young adults must be encouraged to admit addiction, including to electronic cigarettes and vaping – and get help.

She adds: “Marketing this addictive product to children must stop.”

Mrs. Trump spoke Monday at a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rally in the Washington area to help reinforce an anti-drug message before an annual drug-free week begins Oct. 23.

Juul Labs Inc., the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, has said it will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced in September that the U.S. will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

^BOEING PLANE-ETHIOPIAN WHISTLEBLOWER

Engineer: Ethiopian Airlines went into records after crash

SEATTLE (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines’ former chief engineer says in a whistleblower complaint filed with regulators that the carrier went into maintenance records on a Boeing 737 Max jet after it crashed this year — a breach he contends was part of a pattern of corruption that included routinely signing off on shoddy repairs.

Yonas Yeshanew, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., says that while it is unclear what, if anything, was altered, the decision to go into records that should have been sealed reflects an airline with plenty to hide.

Yeshanew is the latest insider urging investigators to take a closer look at human factors in the Max saga and not just focus on Boeing’s anti-stall system, which has been widely blamed for two crashes.

Ethiopian Airlines has emphatically denied Yeshanew’s allegations, calling him a disgruntled worker out for revenge.

^GE-PENSION FREEZE

GE freezes pensions for 20K, trimming up to $6B in debt

NEW YORK (AP) — General Electric is freezing the pension plans for about 20,000 workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees as it attempts to slash debt.

The Boston company said Monday that its actions would trim its pension deficit about $5 billion to $8 billion, and net debt by about $4 billion to $6 billion.

The industrial conglomerate has been selling off assets and streamlining its operations amid sagging profits and other negative developments in recent years and clearing debt has become a priority for CEO Larry Culp.

GE said it will continue to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet.

Shares of General Electric Co. rose slightly in premarket trading.

^EU-UNILEVER-PLASTIC-WASTE

Consumer goods giant Unilever vows to slash use of plastic

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, is pledging to halve its use of non-recycled plastics by 2025.

CEO Alan Jope said Monday that the plan to slash use of the so-called virgin plastics will require a “fundamental rethink” in its packaging policies.

The company says that it aims to achieve the goal by reducing its use of all plastics by 100,000 metric tons and using more recycled plastic.

Unilever previously pledged to make all its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and to use at least 25% recycled plastic in packaging by that year.

Jope says meeting the new targets will require “new and innovative packaging materials” and a rapid increase in packaging that can be reused or refilled.

