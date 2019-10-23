^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower after mixed earnings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower today after major companies reported mixed earnings and an EU leader said he would recommend the trade bloc let Britain to delay its departure.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 0.8%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%.

Seoul’s Kospi declined 0.5% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was flat. India’s Sensex added 0.5%, while benchmarks in Taiwan, New Zealand and Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.4% to 2,995.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2% to 26,788.10.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, bore the brunt of the selling, losing 0.7% to 8,104.30.

^FACEBOOK-CONGRESS-ZUCKERBERG

Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is again appearing before Congress to face questions about his company’s massive market power, privacy lapses and tolerance of speech deemed false or hateful.

Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing today before the House Financial Services Committee about Facebook’s plan to create a global digital currency, which has stirred opposition from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

But the full range of policies and conduct of the social media giant with nearly 2.5 billion users will be under the public glare.

It’s the Facebook chief’s first testimony to Congress since April 2018.

Many of the company’s moves seems to spark public and official anger these days, from its alleged anticompetitive behavior to its refusal to take down phony political ads or doctored videos.

^BREXIT

EU Council president will recommend Brexit delay

LONDON (AP) — European Council President Donald Tusk says he will recommend that the EU grant Britain’s request for an extension to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Tusk tweeted Tuesday that he will urge the other 27 EU nations to approve Britain’s delay.

Britain has sought a three-month delay until the end of January 2020. That was done after Parliament passed a law forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek the delay.

Without elaborating, Tusk said he will propose a written procedure for the delay.

^DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

Board OKs expanded Dakota Access Pipeline pump station

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — Commissioners in a South Dakota county have approved a conditional use permit for a pumping station needed for an expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Lincoln County Board voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of the proposal. The station would be built near Harrisburg.

Texas-based Energy Transfer announced in June it plans to expand the pipeline’s capacity from more than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1.1 million barrels. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois since June 2017.

The company also needs additional stations in North Dakota and Illinois.

The Argus Leader reports opponents warned of possible pollution. But an Energy Transfer official told commissioners the station will be built with a number of safeguards.

^NIKE-CEO

Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike says its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.

He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay. Parker will become executive chairman of the board.

Nike’s sales have been on the rise as the company focuses on selling more of its swoosh-branded sneakers online and on its apps. The company’s first quarter earnings last month soared past expectations. But Nike has also been plagued by scandals recently.

Three weeks ago, renowned track coach Alberto Salazar was banned from the sport for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone. Nike announced that it was shutting down its elite Oregon Project track and field program overseen by Salazar in the wake of the scandal.

^ALZHEIMER DRUG

Biogen reanalyzes studies, presses ahead on Alzheimer’s drug

UNDATED (AP) _ Biogen Inc. says it will seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer’s disease, a landmark step toward finding a treatment that can alter the course of the most common form of dementia.

Tuesday’s announcement was a surprise because the drug company earlier this year stopped two studies of the drug when partial results suggested it was not likely to be successful. The company now says a new analysis of more results suggest that the drug helped reduce a decline of thinking skills at the highest dose.

The drug (called aducanumab) aims to help the body clear harmful plaques from the brain. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen is developing it with a Japanese company, Eisai Co. Ltd.

^MEXICO STEEL

US inquiry into Mexican steel concrete reinforcing bars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has begun an inquiry into whether Mexican-made rebar imported into the United States is being altered to avoid antidumping duties.

The U.S. Commerce Department says it opened the investigation at the request of U.S. domestic producers of the steel reinforcing bars for concrete, including Nucor Corp., Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc., Commercial Metals Co., Cascade Steel Rolling Mills Inc., Byer Steel Group Inc. and Steel Dynamics Inc.

Imports of rebar from Mexico in 2018 were valued at $51 million.

The department says it will instruct Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting cash deposits on rebar from Mexico if it determines the antidumping duties are being improperly circumvented.

^EMIRATES-SPICEJET

India’s SpiceJet to open its first international hub in UAE

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet says it plans to open an international hub in the United Arab Emirates, its first hub overseas.

Company officials and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah made the announcement today in the northernmost sheikhdom of the oil-rich UAE, signing an agreement for the expansion.

They say they’ll begin flights between New Delhi and Ras al-Khaimah by December. SpiceJet then plans to base as many as five airplanes in the UAE to then carry passengers onto Europe.

SpiceJet is India’s second-largest airline in terms of domestic passenger volume. It’s based near New Delhi and operates a fleet of 111 Boeing and Bombardier aircraft, flying to over 50 destinations in India and a handful of international routes, including Dubai.

^MEXICO-AVOCADOS AND VIOLENCE

Blood guacamole: In Mexico, avocados bring income, cartels

SAN JUAN PARANGARICUTIRO, Mexico (AP) — Violence is increasingly threatening the avocado boom that has drawn parts of western Mexico out of poverty in just 10 years.

A boom in U.S. consumption of avocados has fueled a cycle of better production methods and wages. But the boom has also drawn drug cartels.

The police chief in a town in Mexico’s avocado belt says one cartel is so thoroughly present that he doesn’t venture into the city of Uruapan without heavily armed bodyguards.

Avocado growers are taking up arms. They say that along with the avocado boom have come extortion, kidnappings, cartels and avocado theft.

^KOREAS-DIAMOND MOUNTAIN

Kim orders South’s buildings at resort in North be destroyed

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the destruction of South Korean-made tourist facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, apparently because Seoul won’t defy sanctions and resume tours there.

State media says Kim had visited the resort and described its facilities as “shabby” and lacking national character.

The report says Kim criticized North Korea’s policies pushed under his late father as too dependent on the South and vowed the North would redevelop the site on its own.

