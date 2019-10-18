Listen Live Sports

US diplomat accused of political retribution steps down

October 18, 2019 5:27 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official accused of carrying out political retribution against career diplomats deemed not to be sufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump has announced he is stepping down.

In a note sent to colleagues on Friday, Kevin Moley said he would retire effective November 29. Moley serves as the assistant secretary of state for International Organization Affairs.

In an August report, the department’s inspector general documented allegations from career employees that Moley and his former senior adviser Marie Stull retaliated or tried to retaliate against them because they had served in the previous administration. Stull left the department earlier this year.

Moley had denied any unprofessional behavior and disputed the report’s characterizations of numerous meetings he had with superiors to discuss concerns about his leadership.

