US officials say they’ll carry out Lithuanian’s extradition

October 15, 2019 5:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say they are proceeding with the extradition of a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago after the Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal.

A Tuesday court filing by Chicago federal prosecutors says there are no longer any hurdles to extraditing Neringa Venckiene (vehn-KEE’-ehn-nay). The high court announced its decision hours earlier.

The 48-year-old waged a two-year legal battle against extradition to Lithuania on charges linked to her claims a pedophile network victimized her 4-year-old niece.

Venckiene worked as a Chicago-area florist before her 2018 arrest at Lithuania’s behest. She told The Associated Press she fears being killed in Lithuania. She is charged with defying orders in 2012 to relinquish custody of her niece.

Tuesday’s filing didn’t provide an extradition date. A jail website indicates she was still at the Chicago facility.

