US prisons to photocopy inmate mail to curb drug smuggling

October 21, 2019 6:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has started photocopying inmate letters at some federal correctional centers to combat smuggling of synthetic narcotics like K-2.

The agency said Monday the program is being implemented at a number of facilities that are “impacted by the increased introduction of synthetic drugs.” Officials did not provide details on the specific U.S. jails and prisons where the program is being implemented.

The agency would not say how many staff members are being assigned to make photocopies of incoming mail or whether they are removing correction officers to perform the task.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic staffing shortages and violence for years. It has come under increased scrutiny since billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein took his life behind bars in August.

