US Rep. Carolyn Maloney suffers medical episode

October 7, 2019 12:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney has suffered a medical episode while appearing at an event in New York City.

The Daily News says the 73-year-old New York Democrat told a staffer Monday at an event in Manhattan that she felt pain and could not see.

Her staff escorted her to a bench, where she sat for about 15 minutes as 911 was called.

The Daily News reported that she was taken to a hospital.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a community vigil about the weekend killing of four homeless men in the borough’s Chinatown section.

Her office said an afternoon appearance at another event was being cancelled but offered no details on her condition.

Maloney has represented Manhattan in Congress since 1993.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

