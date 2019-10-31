US role in Syria grows more complex with Trump claim to oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — By claiming a right to Syria’s oil, President Donald Trump has added more complexity — as well as additional U.S. forces and time — to an American military mission he has twice declared he was ending so that troops could come home.

Extending the mission to secure eastern Syria’s oilfields happens to fit neatly with the Pentagon’s view that a full withdrawal now could hasten a revival of the Islamic State group.

The military acknowledged on Thursday that an Army unit with armored vehicles is now operating in Syria’s oil region.

It did not say how many soldiers are being added there, but officials have said the eventual force there likely will be about 500.

On Oct. 28, Trump said: “We’re keeping the oil — remember that.”

