Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US wraps up Pakistani visit; Afghans set demands for talks

October 30, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. envoy trying to resuscitate peace talks on ending Afghanistan’s 18-year war has wrapped up his visit to Pakistan as Kabul hardened its stance on negotiations with the Taliban.

This comes as the Afghan government set new conditions for talks with the insurgents and appeared to shed a previously conciliatory stand toward Pakistan.

The U.S. Embassy said Wednesday that U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed the “Afghan peace process” with Pakistan’s top officials.

Khalilzad’s next destination was not immediately known.

Advertisement

Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s security adviser, said on Tuesday that Kabul wants Pakistan — which says it wants peace — to not incite the conflict in Afghanistan and aid the Taliban.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

He also said Kabul insists on a one-month cease-fire as precondition for talks with the Taliban.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR