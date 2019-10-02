Listen Live Sports

Vaping group mounts legal challenge to temporary sales ban

October 2, 2019 3:20 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A national industry group has asked a federal judge to immediately end Massachusetts’ four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Vapor Technology Association says unless it is ended, the ban announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Sept. 24 will destroy the state’s $331 million nicotine vapor products industry and cause “irreparable harm” to many law-abiding retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

The association also says the ban poses a public health risk by eliminating what it says is a safer alternative to tobacco and forcing those seeking vaping products to find them on the black market.

Baker spokesman Terry MacCormack tells The Boston Globe he cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

The state Public Health Department has received 10 probable or confirmed cases of lung illness caused by e-cigarette products.

