Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venezuela asks UN to say US can’t invoke treaty to use force

October 2, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela is asking the U.N. Security Council to affirm that the United States and 10 other countries have no authority to use force against the South American nation by invoking the Inter-American Reciprocal Assistance Treaty.

Venezuelan Ambassador Samuel Moncada alleged in a letter circulated Wednesday that the 1947 treaty is being used “as a tool” to implement a naval blockade that President Donald Trump threatened Aug. 1. Moncada said the aim is overthrowing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Moncada says provisions of the treaty state that the U.N. Charter takes precedence, so the use or threat of force must be authorized by the Security Council.

The ambassador adds that “for this reason, we call on the Security Council to affirm its authority in the case.”

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday