Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venezuela’s opposition gets reprieve in battle for Citgo

October 24, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The White House has temporarily shielded Venezuela’s opposition coalition led by Juan Guaidó from losing the country’s valuable U.S.-based Citgo refineries.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued an order giving Guaidó’s team three months to negotiate a debt settlement. A likely failure to make $913 million debt payment due Monday could have triggered foreclosure.

Citgo is Venezuela’s most valuable foreign asset and provides a significant amount of gasoline to U.S. drivers.

U.S. courts granted an opposition-appointed board control of Citgo after the White House recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president in a challenge to socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.

Advertisement

Maduro put Citgo up as collateral in a 2016 debt swap disputed by his political rivals.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Having to surrender Citgo would be a political blow to Guaidó’s challenge to Maduro.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead