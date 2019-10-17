Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Veteran Democrat Maloney to take over Cummings panel for now

October 17, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran House Democrat from New York City will for now take over the House committee that the late Rep. Elijah Cummings chaired.

Carolyn Maloney will serve as acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee until Democrats choose a permanent chair at an undetermined future date.

That’s according to a senior Democratic leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

Maloney has served in Congress since 1993.

Advertisement

Cummings was a Maryland Democrat whose committee has had a leading role in the House’s impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cummings died Thursday of complications from long-running health problems. He was 68.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico