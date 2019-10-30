Listen Live Sports

Video shows Indiana officer fatally shoot man who had hammer

October 30, 2019 5:38 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say video of a southwest Indiana police officer fatally shooting a man who had a hammer appears to back up the officer’s claim that he believed the man reached for a gun.

Terry W. Chanley of Wadesville was killed by the Evansville police officer Monday following a traffic accident.

The department released body-cam video Wednesday that shows the unidentified officer approach the 45-year-old Chanley and ask for his license, insurance and registration. When Chanley didn’t respond, the officer asked him to show his hands. Chanley briefly complied before reaching for something on the other side of the car.

The video shows the officer backing away from the vehicle as Chanley climbs out and head toward the officer before shots are fired.

