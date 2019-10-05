Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia ambulance service owner gets prison in fraud case

October 5, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The owner of an ambulance company in Virginia accused of routinely driving patients without licensed emergency medical technicians on board has been sentenced.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that 37-year-old Houman “Mike” Motii was ordered to spend 13 months in federal prison.

Motii earlier pleaded guilty to a health care fraud charge. Authorities say he overbilled Medicare and an insurer for military members for taking patients to and from dialysis treatments and appointments.

Prosecutors accused Motii of hiring employees for Swift Medical Transport who had failed tests to work as EMTs. They also accused him and another driver of not having valid driver’s licenses.

Advertisement

The Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services told the newspaper there is an “open compliance investigation” into the company, whose one-year license was renewed in April.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore