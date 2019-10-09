Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia bitcoin mining operation told to liquidate assets

October 9, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A bitcoin mining operation that filed for bankruptcy one year after receiving nearly $500,000 from the city of Virginia Beach has been ordered to liquidate its assets.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a federal judge approved a motion on Tuesday to convert the case involving BCause Mining LLC and BCause LLC from a reorganization to a chapter 7 liquidation.

BCause Mining filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy a year after receiving the grant to expand to a local rented warehouse. The company had pledged to invest $64.8 million in a massive expansion that executives claimed would make it the largest cryptocurrency mining operation in North America.

The majority of that investment appeared to be in mining equipment owned by others who paid fees to BCause.

Advertisement

Now, 23 creditors claim they’re owed $13.3 million.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity