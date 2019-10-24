Listen Live Sports

Virginia governor announces new manufacturing plant

October 24, 2019 4:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Mexican packaging company is planning to build a new manufacturing plant in Virginia that will create more than 60 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that the Old Dominion had won the $65 million project over North Carolina and Georgia.

Mexico City-based Cartograf plans to build the plant in Chesterfield County. The company makes micro-corrugated printed packaging and other products.

Northam approved a $750,000 grant to the company to persuade it to come to Virginia.

