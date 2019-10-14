Listen Live Sports

Virginia voter registration deadline quickly approaching

October 14, 2019 4:51 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians who want to vote in the upcoming legislative elections have one more day to register.

Tuesday is the last day Virginians can register to vote or update an existing registration. Eligible citizens can register online . Applications are also available at public facilities, including public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicle offices, in addition to local registration offices.

Every seat in the in the Virginia House and Senate will be up for election on the ballot Nov. 5. Only four states are having legislative elections in 2019, and Virginia is the only one where partisan control is up for grabs. Republicans currently have a slim majority in both chambers.

Voters will also be deciding local races across the state.

