Warren and Sanders stockpile millions more than 2020 rivals

October 16, 2019 1:15 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren don’t just lead the Democratic presidential primary in fundraising. They’ve stockpiled millions more than their rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders held $33.7 million cash-on-hand on his third-quarter fundraising report. Warren had $25.7 million during the same period, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came next $23.3 million.

Biden, meanwhile, held just $8.9 million — a fraction of what his leading rivals have at their disposal.

With the first votes of the Democratic contest just months away, the candidates are entering a critical and expensive period where having an ample supply of cash can make or break a campaign.

Biden’s total raise questions about his durability as a front-runner.

