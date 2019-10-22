Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Warren joins striking Chicago teachers as negotiations stall

October 22, 2019 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for people across the country to support striking Chicago teachers after joining educators picketing outside an elementary school.

Classes were canceled for more than 300,000 students for a fourth day on Tuesday, including the school where the Massachusetts senator rallied and took photos with teachers and other school staff.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s 25,000 members and Chicago Public Schools remain at odds over teacher pay, school staffing and class sizes.

Negotiators reported some progress over the weekend on teachers’ priorities including stricter limits on class sizes. But talks stalled late Monday, and union leaders blamed Mayor Lori Lightfoot for asking teachers to return to classrooms without a deal.

Advertisement

Lightfoot said Tuesday she won’t stop talking about “the human cost” of the strike for students.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified