White House says next G-7 to be held at a Trump golf resort

October 17, 2019 1:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has chosen President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Miami as the site for next year’s Group of Seven summit.

The announcement Thursday comes as the president has accused Joe Biden’s family of profiting from public office because of Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine when his father was vice president.

The idea of holding the event June 10-12 at Trump’s resort has been criticized by ethics watchdogs.

Trump has said the resort is close to the airport and offers plenty of hotel rooms and separate buildings for every delegation.

When the United States has hosted the summit before, it has been held in Puerto Rico; Williamsburg, Virginia; Houston; Denver; Sea Island, Georgia; and Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

