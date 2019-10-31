Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
William Hughes, 20-year New Jersey congressman, dies at 87

October 31, 2019 10:20 am
 
< a min read
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — William J. Hughes, a longtime congressman and ambassador who represented southern New Jersey’s Second District, has died at 87.

The Democrat’s family says he passed away on Wednesday in Ocean City. A cause of death wasn’t released.

Hughes was elected to Congress in 1974 and retired in 1995. He was appointed ambassador to Panama by President Bill Clinton and served in that role until 1998.

During his years in Congress he served on the House Judiciary Committee and chaired the Subcommittee on Crime.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s research and development center outside Atlantic City was named after Hughes in recognition of his efforts to keep the facility in southern New Jersey.

