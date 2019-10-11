Listen Live Sports

With less to lose, will retiring Republicans desert Trump?

October 11, 2019 12:54 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring congressional Republicans are a natural group to watch for defectors as Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump builds steam. But they’re not crumbling yet.

Four GOP senators and 17 House Republicans are not seeking reelection next year.

While most are leaving politics and feeling less pressure to defend Trump, they sound much like their GOP colleagues who are staying in Congress.

They’ve downplayed Democrats’ case against Trump, criticized the impeachment investigation, been vague or said nothing.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is ending his four-decade political career. He’s respected as an independent voice and is considered a Republican bellwether on the issue.

Alexander said this week that it was “inappropriate” for Trump to have prodded foreign governments to investigate political opponents. But he called impeachment “a mistake.”

