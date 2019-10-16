Listen Live Sports

Woman who filed rape claim against city gets attorney

October 16, 2019 8:26 pm
 
< a min read
NOME, Alaska (AP) — An official in a small Alaska town says an attorney hired by the city’s insurance company is handling a claim by a former 911 dispatcher who says her colleagues at the police department failed to investigate her report that a man raped her in her home.

Nome’s interim City Manager John Handeland says in a statement Wednesday the city is not commenting on communications with attorneys for the former dispatcher, Clarice Hardy.

The statement comes three weeks after the American Civil Liberties Union accused Nome police of “a systemic and disastrous failure” to keep Native women safe from sexual assault.

ACLU’s Alaska branch made that charge in a letter demanding the city pay $500,000 to Hardy.

The ACLU’s action came 12 days after an Associated Press investigation on complaints by Alaska Native women that their reports of sexual assault were not investigated aggressively by Nome police.

