The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Yemen officials: Defense minister escapes attack on convoy

October 29, 2019 8:44 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say the defense minister of the internationally recognized government has survived an attack in a central province.

They said a large explosion hit his convoy Tuesday while it was inside a complex of buildings used as the ministry’s interim headquarters in Marib province.

Two guards were killed and four others wounded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

It was not immediately clear if blast was caused by an explosive device or a projectile fired from outside the compound.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdishi was to hold a meeting with top military officials.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since the rebels overran the capital Sanaa in 2014.

