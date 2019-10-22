Listen Live Sports

Zimbabwe declares new public holiday to protest US sanctions

October 22, 2019 6:53 am
 
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has declared a new public holiday to protest U.S sanctions it says are hurting its economy, and the day comes with a state-sponsored festival.

Acting information minister Amon Murwira says Anti-Sanctions Day will be commemorated on Oct.25. Tens of thousands of people are expected to be bused to the capital.

The minister said Monday that the holiday is “to further amplify the importance of this day to the economic emancipation and well-being of Zimbabwe.”

Dozens of Zimbabwean officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have faced years of U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights violations. Mnangagwa has turned the sanctions into a rallying cry and blamed them for the collapsing economy.

The U.S. says the sanctions are not against the government at large and do not affect business between the countries.

