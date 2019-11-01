Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

1 vote gives Democrats council control in Pence’s hometown

November 6, 2019 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Democrats will hold a City Council majority in Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s if a candidate’s one-vote victory margin holds up.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s local election show Democrats winning a 4-3 Columbus City Council majority as they defeated two Republican incumbents. The (Columbus) Republic reports that Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch might seek a recount of the 260-259 tally favoring Democrat Jerone Wood.

Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

Advertisement

The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit