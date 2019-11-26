26 states are spending $350 million on 2020 Census efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With less than a month and a half remaining until the new year begins, most states have put together what’s known as a “complete count committee” that organizes efforts statewide to get people to participate in the 2020 Census.
However, a handful of states — Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas — are lacking these state-sponsored committees.
More than half of the states have backed up their 2020 Census outreach efforts with money. Here’s a list of the 26 states that have allocated almost $350 million for outreach for the decennial census, the amount they’re appropriating and how much that breaks down per resident.
The decennial census will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion of federal dollars and how many congressional seats each state gets:
Alabama, $1.2 million, $0.25
Alaska, $600,000, $0.81
California, $187 million, $4.73
Colorado, $6 million, $1.05
Connecticut, $500,000, $0.14
Georgia, $3.7 million, $0.36
Hawaii$750,000, $0.53
Illinois$30.5 million, $2.39
Maryland, $5 million, $0.83
Massachusetts, $325,000, $0.05
Michigan, $500,000, $0.05
Minnesota, $2.2 million, $0.39
Montana, $100,000, $0.09
Nevada, $5 million, $1.65
New Jersey, $9 million, $1.01
New Mexico, $3.5 million, $1.67
New York, $60 million, $3.07
North Carolina(asterisk), $1.5 million, $0.14
North Dakota, $1 million, $1.32
Oregon, $7.7 million, $1.84
Pennsylvania, $4 million, $0.31
Rhode Island, $500,000, $0.47
Utah, $1 million, $0.32
Virginia, $1.5 million, $0.18
Washington, $15.5 million, $2.05
Wisconsin, $1 million, $0.17
(asterisk)North Carolina’s funding is pending
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures, Associated Press
