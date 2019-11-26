Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

26 states are spending $350 million on 2020 Census efforts

November 23, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With less than a month and a half remaining until the new year begins, most states have put together what’s known as a “complete count committee” that organizes efforts statewide to get people to participate in the 2020 Census.

However, a handful of states — Florida, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas — are lacking these state-sponsored committees.

More than half of the states have backed up their 2020 Census outreach efforts with money. Here’s a list of the 26 states that have allocated almost $350 million for outreach for the decennial census, the amount they’re appropriating and how much that breaks down per resident.

The decennial census will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion of federal dollars and how many congressional seats each state gets:

Advertisement

Alabama, $1.2 million, $0.25

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Alaska, $600,000, $0.81

California, $187 million, $4.73

Colorado, $6 million, $1.05

Connecticut, $500,000, $0.14

Georgia, $3.7 million, $0.36

Hawaii$750,000, $0.53

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Illinois$30.5 million, $2.39

Maryland, $5 million, $0.83

Massachusetts, $325,000, $0.05

Michigan, $500,000, $0.05

Minnesota, $2.2 million, $0.39

Montana, $100,000, $0.09

Nevada, $5 million, $1.65

New Jersey, $9 million, $1.01

New Mexico, $3.5 million, $1.67

New York, $60 million, $3.07

North Carolina(asterisk), $1.5 million, $0.14

North Dakota, $1 million, $1.32

Oregon, $7.7 million, $1.84

Pennsylvania, $4 million, $0.31

Rhode Island, $500,000, $0.47

Utah, $1 million, $0.32

Virginia, $1.5 million, $0.18

Washington, $15.5 million, $2.05

Wisconsin, $1 million, $0.17

___

(asterisk)North Carolina’s funding is pending

___

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures, Associated Press

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas