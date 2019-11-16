Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Activists: Car bomb in northeast Syria kills at least 12

November 16, 2019 5:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say a car bomb has killed at least 12 people in a northern town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 14 people, including nine civilians, were killed Saturday in the town of al-Bab.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 12 people were killed in the blast near a bus station in the town.

Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

Advertisement

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Explosions have killed and wounded scores of people in Turkish-held areas of northeastern Syria in recent months.

Those attacks have come amid an expanding Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish-held towns and villages along a stretch of the border.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted