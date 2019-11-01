Listen Live Sports

Advocates rally for the start of Oklahoma permitless gun law

November 1, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gun rights advocates are celebrating the start of a new law that allows most adults in Oklahoma to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.

More than 100 people rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday, the first day the law took effect.

An Oklahoma County judge and the state Supreme Court this week rejected Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe’s requests to put the so-called “permitless carry” law on hold.

Supporters dubbed this type of law “constitutional carry.” Republican Gov. Kevin Still signed the bill that allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly.

Exceptions would include anyone in the country illegally or those convicted of certain crimes. Firearms would still be prohibited in public buildings, schools, professional sporting events, casinos and bars.

