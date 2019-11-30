Listen Live Sports

Afghan official: Roadside blast kills senior army commander

November 30, 2019 5:50 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb in the southern Helmand province has killed two security personnel, including a senior border commander.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday that the blast in the Marjah district wounded two other security officials and a local TV reporter when it struck a passing convoy.

The spokesman said the attack likely targeted Gen. Zahir Gul Muqbil, the army border unit commander who was killed in the explosion.

He added that a reporter with the Shamshad TV network, Sardar Mohammad Sarwary, was among the wounded, and had been accompanying security forces on an operation in Marjah.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack. The militant group controls most districts in Helmand.

