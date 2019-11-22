Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Amazon sues Pentagon over $10B contract awarded to Microsoft

November 22, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon is suing the Pentagon over a $10 billion cloud-computing contract awarded to Microsoft.

Amazon said it filed a legal complaint Friday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking to challenge the decision.

The complaint is sealed, but the company said earlier this month there was “unmistakable bias” on the government’s part.

Amazon’s competitive bid for the “war cloud” project drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who said over the summer that he wanted the Pentagon to take a closer look.

Advertisement

The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in late October.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the procurement was done fairly without outside influence.

The contract, formally called the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, was sought by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and IBM.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas