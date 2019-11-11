Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Another Democrat considers run against McConnell

November 11, 2019 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker says he’s forming an exploratory committee to determine whether he’ll run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Louisville Democrat said in a statement Monday that he’ll begin traveling across the state to talk with people about issues and listen to their concerns as he mulls a decision. He says the action is the start of a populist movement supporting ideas including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, giving workers a living wage and taxing millionaires.

McConnell is seeking a seventh term in 2020. The longtime Republican lawmaker has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump.

Three other Democrats have filed to run including Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath . Other Democrats considering a run include sports radio talk show host Matt Jones and state Rep. Rocky Adkins .

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends