AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the Apple plant he didn’t open

November 26, 2019 8:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump persists in his false story that he opened an Apple manufacturing plant last week.

TRUMP, looking back at his Nov. 20 trip to Austin, Texas: “I opened up an Apple computer plant. ” — Florida rally Tuesday.

THE FACTS: He didn’t do that. He visited an Austin factory that’s been making the Mac Pro for Apple since 2013.

He made the same claim in a tweet the day of his visit: “Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America.”

Apple announced in September that it would continue having the Mac Pro line made in Austin, after the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts from China. It said on the day of his trip that it has started construction of its new campus in the city.

EDITOR’S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

