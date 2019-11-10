Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP investigation: Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

November 10, 2019 3:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

An investigation by The Associated Press shows that scores of dams across the U.S. are in a state of decay and are endangering thousands of people who live downstream.

The more than two-year investigation relied on federal data and records obtained separately from nearly every state to identify at least 1,680 high-hazard dams that are rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition. A high-hazard dam is one that would endanger human life if it failed.

The actual number is almost certainly greater: Some states declined to provide condition ratings for their dams, claiming exemptions to public record laws. Others simply haven’t rated all their dams due to lack of funding or staffing.

The potential danger is compounded by climate change, which is expected to cause more frequent and severe storms.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'