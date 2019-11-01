Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Armed man at Walmart pleads guilty to reduced charge

November 1, 2019 11:36 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons in what he described as an effort to test his Second Amendment rights has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

KYTV reports that 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko pleaded guilty Friday to an amended charge of making a false report. He will likely face two years of probation. He initially was charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police arrested Andreychenko on Aug. 8 after he filmed himself walking through the store with the weapons, prompting shoppers and employees to leave. The incident came just days after 22 people were killed during an attack at another Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

An off-duty firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until officers arrived.

