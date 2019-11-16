Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Australian MP says he and colleague barred entry to China

November 16, 2019 4:44 am
 
PERTH, Australia (AP) — An outspoken Australian parliamentarian says he and a colleague have been barred entry to China for a study trip, a development he said was concerning.

Sen. James Paterson says he and Rep. Andrew Hastie were due to take part in a study tour next month in Beijing. He says the Chinese Embassy in Canberra informed the organizer on Friday that the pair would not be allowed to enter the country.

Paterson has spoken out about human rights abuses against minority Muslim Uighurs in China and the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, while Hastie in August was rebuked by Beijing after comparing the West’s handling of China’s rise to the failure to contain Nazi Germany.

He said Saturday that it was likely that criticism that resulted in their not being welcome.

