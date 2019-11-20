Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Austria: 3 arrested over video that brought down government

November 20, 2019 6:52 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian prosecutors say three people have been arrested in connection with a video that triggered the collapse of the government earlier this year.

Prosecutor Thomas Vecsey said Wednesday that authorities made the arrests and searched properties Tuesday, but declined to provide further details.

The video obtained by German media showed then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor in return for her supporting his far-right Freedom Party.

It was allegedly recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza shortly before Austria’s 2017 election.

Advertisement

Austrian media have reported that a private investigator involved in producing the video attempted to blackmail Strache.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Austria’s former chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, who called early elections after the video’s release, is in talks with the center-left Greens to form a new government.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins