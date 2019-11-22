Listen Live Sports

Authorities: 3 killed during looting after Colombia protest

November 22, 2019 1:02 pm
 
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say three people have died in what they describe as violent clashes with police during looting after a day of mostly peaceful protest.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said Friday the deaths happened in two different locations near the southwestern Colombian city of Cali.

The minister said two people died in Buenaventura late Thursday after police were attacked as they responded to looting at a mall.

He provided no details on who died or how they were killed.

In the second incident, police said one person was killed in Candelaria after a group looting a supermarket shot at officers.

Authorities say 250,000 people around the nation protested Thursday in one of Colombia’s largest demonstrations in recent history

