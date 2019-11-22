Listen Live Sports

Baldwin asks Air Force secretary to save whistleblower’s job

November 22, 2019 12:44 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin has asked the head of the Air Force to save a Wisconsin Air National Guard whistleblower’s job.

Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints about sexual assaults within his unit have spurred two federal investigations. He alleges that his commanders are working to discharge him and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. The Wisconsin National Guard’s leader, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, is investigating those allegations.

Dunbar has said he won’t make any final decisions until the reprisal investigation is complete, but he lacks the authority to stop the process.

The Wisconsin senator wrote to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett on Friday asking her to halt the discharge process, saying it’s unacceptable continues while the reprisal investigation is ongoing and that it could discourage witnesses in the sexual assault probes.

Barrett’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

