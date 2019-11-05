Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore plastic bag ban proposal passes council vote

November 5, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preliminary approval has been granted by the Baltimore City Council to ban retailers from giving out plastic bags.

The Baltimore Sun reports City Council voted Monday night 13 to one to ban the use of plastic bags and charge five cents to give any other kind of bag, including paper bags, to customers. Retailers would keep four cents of the fee and the city would get one cent. Some products, such as newspapers, would be exempt from the rule.

Another vote is planned for Nov. 18. If approved, the bill would advance to the mayor’s desk. He could sign the ban or allow it to take effect without his signature.

Councilwoman Danielle McCray was the only person to vote against the proposal. She didn’t say why she opposed it.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term