The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Baltimore police sued for 6-day lockdown over officer death

November 26, 2019 3:52 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Four Baltimore residents are suing city police and a former police commissioner for locking down their neighborhood for six days in the wake of detective Sean Suiter’s 2017 death.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and a Crowell & Moring LLP lawyer on behalf of the residents alleges the lockdown was unconstitutional. The plaintiffs — Lauren Holmes, Nicole Lee, Luella Lawson and Juaqueta Bullock — want to block the department from enacting future lockdowns.

Residents from a six-square-block of Harlem Park were subjected to stops and questioning and even required permission to enter or leave their homes. Nonresidents were banned from the area, and residents were required to show identification. Suiter was found dead just before he was set to testify about corrupt colleagues.

