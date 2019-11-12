Listen Live Sports

Battle-tested attorneys to face off in impeachment inquiry

November 12, 2019 4:53 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The public impeachment inquiry hearings will pit a Democratic attorney who built his reputation as a federal prosecutor against a GOP House Oversight investigator who helped steer some of the most notable probes of the Obama administration.

The two attorneys are Democratic investigator Daniel Goldman and GOP chief investigative counsel Steve Castor. They will find themselves front-and-center at the televised hearings.

The proceedings mark a critical new phase in the probe into whether President Donald Trump abused the power of his presidency by pressing Ukraine’s president to investigate a Trump political rival.

Goldman and Castor asked the bulk of the questions of witnesses through weeks of closed-door depositions with current and former administration officials and diplomats.

