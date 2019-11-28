Listen Live Sports

Benin expels EU ambassador as EU seeks urgent clarification

November 28, 2019 7:14 am
 
COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Benin’s government says it is expelling the European Union ambassador for “interference in the internal affairs of the country.”

Minister of Communications spokesman Alain Orounla asserts that Olivier Nette took part in activities Benin considered “subversive” but did not give details. Nette was head of the EU delegation to Benin in September 2017 and presented credentials in May 2018.

The West African nation said he must leave no later than Dec. 1.

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the European External Action Service was informed earlier this month about the request for Nette’s departure. She said for the EU, “nothing can justify such a measure in the overall good relations which existed to date between the EU and Benin.”

She said they have requested urgent clarification for the decision.

